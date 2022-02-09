Bonnybridge offender called police 'weasels' and 'piggies'

Robert Swan (36) had just been punished with a court order for his actions towards police and, four days later, he was at it again giving them dog’s abuse, calling them “weasels” and “piggies” among other things.

He later told officers he did not mean what he said.

Swan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to resisting police officers – lashing out with his legs – at an address in Paton Drive, Larbert on February 8 last year and threatening behaviour at the same address and Falkirk Police Station on July 7, 2021.

Swan struggled with police officers and hurled abuse at them

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police attended at the address. They saw the complainer walking away from the address and, further along the street, the accused was seen to be walking.

"He ignored officers and walked away, ignoring their indications to stop and speak to them. He was not happy and violently resisted officers, struggling with them.”

Swan later stated at Falkirk Police Station that officers had “manhandled” him.

On another occasion Swan became aggressive towards police again.

Mr Moncreiff said: “He told officers ‘get out my house or else’, swinging his arms around at the officers.”

During this encounter Swan hurled abuse at officers, calling one a “wee weasel” and others “jobsworths”, “piggies” and “scumbags”.

He later said he did not mean it, he just did not understand what was going on.

The court heard Swan, who works for a demolition firm, had just been placed on a restriction of liberty order for one offence and four days later was committing another.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “He wasn’t coping well around the time of these offences.”

Swan (36) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last month because he told his solicitor he had been taken to the emergency department of FVRH after being assaulted.

Last Thursday Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Swan, 69 Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 225 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

