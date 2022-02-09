Slap sent woman's glasses flying off her face during Falkirk domestic

Declan Gillies (21) was annoyed to be hauled out of bed at 1.30pm to go to the shops and when he returned he discovered his partner had stripped the bed – an argument and violence soon followed.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gillies had pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner – striking her her head with his hand – at an address in Kerse Gardens, Falkirk on July 20 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: “It was 1.30pm on the day in question. The complainer and the accused were within the address with their children and they began to argue – the accused refusing to get out of bed.

Gillies appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The accused went out to the shops and the complainer stripped the bed sheets. He returned from the shops and wanted to go back to bed and they began shouting at each other.

"The accused slapped her once to the left side of her face, causing her glasses to fly from her face.”

Police were called and action was taken.

The court heard Gillies was currently remanded in custody on another matter.

On the day of the offence it was stated there had been an argument with the complainer refusing to return Gillies’ mobile phone to him.

Gillies’ defence solicitor said: “He doesn’t deny he slapped his former partner it – it was a spontaneous action, it wasn’t premeditated and he felt remorseful.”

The court heard Gillies had committed another domestic offence back in 2018, but he had no other convictions for violence on his record.

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Gillies £450 with no time to pay, meaning Gillies, 47 Rotherwood Avenue, Glasgow, would have to serve alternative of 14 days in prison.

He was also made subject to a non harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for a period of 18 months.

