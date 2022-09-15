Bonnybridge Del-Boy now doing time for fake Rolex scam

Conroy Lindsay (37) sold watches, wall clocks, aftershave, footwear, clothing and bags all with bogus trademarks for nearly two years from bases in Bonnybridge and Falkirk.

The Bonnybridge offender appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today having pleaded guilty to contravening the 1994 Trade Marks Act.

At a previous court appearance it was stated the items he had been selling, or offering to sell, over the two-year period – which stretched between August 2017 and June 2019 – bore identifying marks almost identical, or likely to be mistaken for, trademarks belonging to famous high end manufacturers like Rolex, Ray Ban, Creed, Christian Louboutin, Hublot, Omega, Givenchy, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Tag Heur and Daniel Wellington.

Lindsay was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In reality he had paid only a few thousand pounds for the products, but if they had been the genuine article they would have cost a total of £650,000.

It was stated at today’s court appearance Lindsay had been buying goods for around £40 and then selling them for £140 or £150 and that there were some 18,000 transactions being looked at in relation the case.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “No one thought these were genuine goods.”

He added there were exceptional circumstances in Lindsay’s background.

"He lost his business and had to keep the wolf from the door and keep paying the bills,” said Mr Biggam. “He has now been able to turn around a legitimate and good business to support his family.

"He hopes my lord can see him for who and what he is.”

The court heard Lindsay had a previous conviction in relation to DVDs.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “In a sense his role in this has never been in doubt – he is the perpetrator. He has an analogous conviction and has decided to do the same thing again – there was also a significant value.”