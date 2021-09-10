Bo'ness thief caught with cannabis in street

Natasha Teven, 113 North Street, was called before Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday) having admitted being in possession of cannabis, a class B substance, in West Bridge Street, Falkirk on September 5, 2019 while on bail.

She then stole candles from Matalan, Carron Road, Bainsford on March 9, 2020 and was again caught with cannabis on May 14 last year in David’s Loan, Bainsford.

Natasha Teven, of Bo'ness, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The 36-year-old repeated her candle theft crime at Boots, High Street, Falkirk, where Teven also pinched cosmetic items on February 23, 2021.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “Two cases were deferred from March for good behaviour and the recent matter, to which she pleaded guilty last week, but there are other pending matters.”

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Wallace said: “There's a shoplifting from May this year as well as several drug charges.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence to October 21 for a report.

