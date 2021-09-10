Bo'ness thief caught with cannabis in street

A Bo’ness thief who was twice caught with cannabis in the street is awaiting her punishment.

By Herald Reporter
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:45 pm

Natasha Teven, 113 North Street, was called before Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday) having admitted being in possession of cannabis, a class B substance, in West Bridge Street, Falkirk on September 5, 2019 while on bail.

She then stole candles from Matalan, Carron Road, Bainsford on March 9, 2020 and was again caught with cannabis on May 14 last year in David’s Loan, Bainsford.

Read More

Read More
Arrest warrant ordered for Camelon man who threatened police
Natasha Teven, of Bo'ness, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The 36-year-old repeated her candle theft crime at Boots, High Street, Falkirk, where Teven also pinched cosmetic items on February 23, 2021.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “Two cases were deferred from March for good behaviour and the recent matter, to which she pleaded guilty last week, but there are other pending matters.”

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Wallace said: “There's a shoplifting from May this year as well as several drug charges.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence to October 21 for a report.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V