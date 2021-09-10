Arrest warrant ordered for Camelon man who threatened police

An arrest warrant has been granted for a Camelon man who threatened and made insults towards police.

By Herald Reporter
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:30 pm

Derek Thomson, 44, 70 Mansionhouse Road, pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly by conducting himself aggressively, repeatedly shouting, swearing, uttering threats and issuing insults within a police vehicle at McColl’s, Carronshore Road, Carron.

He committed the crime on January 28, 2020.

Camelon man Derek Thomson failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Thomson, who the court was told has “addiction difficulties”, was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday) but didn’t show.

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered a warrant for Thomson’s arrest.

