Arrest warrant ordered for Camelon man who threatened police
An arrest warrant has been granted for a Camelon man who threatened and made insults towards police.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:30 pm
Derek Thomson, 44, 70 Mansionhouse Road, pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly by conducting himself aggressively, repeatedly shouting, swearing, uttering threats and issuing insults within a police vehicle at McColl’s, Carronshore Road, Carron.
He committed the crime on January 28, 2020.
Thomson, who the court was told has “addiction difficulties”, was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday) but didn’t show.
Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered a warrant for Thomson’s arrest.