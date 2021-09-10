Arrest warrant ordered for Camelon man who threatened police

Derek Thomson, 44, 70 Mansionhouse Road, pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly by conducting himself aggressively, repeatedly shouting, swearing, uttering threats and issuing insults within a police vehicle at McColl’s, Carronshore Road, Carron.

He committed the crime on January 28, 2020.

Camelon man Derek Thomson failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Thomson, who the court was told has “addiction difficulties”, was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday) but didn’t show.

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered a warrant for Thomson’s arrest.

