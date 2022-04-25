Bo'ness teenager attacked and injured boy (13)

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault to injury he committed against the 13-year-old in Grahams Road, Falkirk on August 13 last year.

The charge stated the offender struck the boy on the head, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him on the head.

The 16-year-old also pleaded guilty to breaching his curfew – being outside in Bo’ness after 7pm – on October 9, 2021.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said the teenager seemed to have had “a light bulb moment” after he realised how close he had come to going to Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The report indicates you have turned things around.”