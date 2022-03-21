Bo'ness offender's window smashing confession

Jack McLean (25) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Jamieson Avenue, Bo’ness on June 27 last year and destroying property – throwing a brick through a window – in Lothian Street, Bo’ness on June 28, 2021.

Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness was at her home address when she saw the accused walking in circles round the block. He was doing this because his ex partner was in the house at the time.

"The witness stated the accused’s ex partner did not want to speak to him. However, he ex did come out and told the accused she didn’t want him there. He then became aggressive, picking up a glass bottle and smashing it on the road.

McLean admitted to police officers he had smashed a window in the early hours of the morning

"Police received a phone call stating the accused was at the address, smashing bottles on the road. At 1.15am the accused returned when the police were present taking witness statements.

"The accused chapped on the window and said he wanted to speak to officers.”

McLean admitted to them he had been drinking and taking drugs and then told them he had just smashed a window at an empty address elsewhere.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on McLean, 2 Hillcrest, Bo’ness, until June 16 for him to be of good behaviour in that time and to ascertain the cost of the damage he caused, with a view to him paying for it.

