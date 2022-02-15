Falkirk offender threatened to kill police

Scott McLaren (53) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Brown Street, Camelon on June 16, 2020.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was noon and police attended at the address in relation to another matter and the accused was arrested at that time. He began shouting and swearing and making threats to kill police officers.

McLaren threatened to kill police police officers after they arrested him

"He said ‘I’m going to murder you – you will be watching your back for the rest of your life’.”

The court heard McLaren seemed to have “turned his life around” since committing this offence.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed McLaren, 16 Breton Court, Falkirk, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to stay in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next four months.

