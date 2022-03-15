Falkirk offender threatened to bite police officer's nose off

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ross McAlpine (23) had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing and damaging a window – at an address in Wallace Street, Falkirk on February 5 and breaching his 6pm to 6am curfew at his 40 Poplar Street, Grangemouth home between February 3 and February 5.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1am and the witness saw the accused. She heard him shouting ‘let me in’ and he called someone a ‘cow’ then stated ‘say it to my face’. At 2.40am she looked out again and saw the accused climbing into an address via a window.

McAlpine threatened to bite police officers noses off when they arrived at the address

"She called 999 to report the matter and police attended at the address.”

Officers saw McAlpine walk past a window inside the property and he “stuck up his middle finger” at them.

Police shouted warnings they knew he was within the address and then a woman opened the door of the property.

"She said she had just woken up to find the accused in the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She said she didn’t know police were outside the door. The accused swore at a police officer, calling her a ‘fat cow’ and a ‘slag’.

"He continued to be verbally abusive stating he was going to ‘spit in the face’ of an officer – ‘I will spit in your face you cow’, ‘I will bite your face – I will bite your nose off’ and ‘I will punch your head in you wee whore’.”

He then made a number of sexual comments towards officers at the police station.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “Generally speaking, he has been under the influence of alcohol when committing these offences. He is at a loss as to why he behaved like this to police.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston sent McAlpine to prison for six months back dated to February 8 and made him subject to a 12-month non-harassment order not to approach or contact his partner or enter Wallace Street.

