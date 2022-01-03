Bo'ness offender threatened elderly parents

Edwin Rose (41), who is currently remanded in custody, did not appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Monday, 3rd January 2022, 12:53 pm
Rose, 3 South Philpingstone Lane, Bo’ness, previously pleaded guilty to repeatedly contacting his elderly mother and father by text and voicemail making threats of violence to them and to police officers at Northbank Court, Bo’ness and Falkirk Police Station on November 23 last year.

The court heard Rose was currently in hospital.

Rose made threats towards his parents and police at an address in Northbank Ciourt, Bo'ness

Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case for one week to January 6 for reports.

