Bo'ness offender threatened elderly parents

Rose, 3 South Philpingstone Lane, Bo’ness, previously pleaded guilty to repeatedly contacting his elderly mother and father by text and voicemail making threats of violence to them and to police officers at Northbank Court, Bo’ness and Falkirk Police Station on November 23 last year.

The court heard Rose was currently in hospital.

Rose made threats towards his parents and police at an address in Northbank Ciourt, Bo'ness

Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case for one week to January 6 for reports.

