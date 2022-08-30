Bo'ness offender tells DWP staff where they can stick their 'dole money'

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Kerr (45), who was said to be “hanging onto the edges of reality” on the day in question, said he would break staff members faces and take them outside and kick them around during the angry encounter.

Just before he left the building he told them in as clear a way possible were they could put their “dole money”.

Kerr appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court lat Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at the Employment Agency, Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on December 3, last year.

Kerr threatened staff at the job centre in Charlotte Dundas Square, Grangemouth

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 9.45am and witnesses were working within the address when they saw the accused enter in an agitated manner. One of the witnesses offered the accused some assistance.

“He said he had not been paid his Universal Credit and was not happy with this. When it was explained to him the next payment was not due to the following week, the accused became more aggressive.

"He began shouting and swearing, shouting ‘keep your hands off me’. The witness turned on his body camera at this point and explained to the accused he was now being recorded.

“He said he was not going to touch him and the accused stated ‘I’ll break your face if you dae – I’ll take two of youse outside and kick youse both about’. He continued to shout and swear towards the witnesses despite being warned about his conduct.”

Kerr then left the premises, telling staff exactly where they could stick their “dole money” in no uncertain terms.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He was a man who, at this point, was hanging on to the edges of reality.”