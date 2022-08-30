Third man appears in court in connection with Grangemouth death
Another man has appeared in court following the death of a 67-year-old man in Grangemouth.
Allan West was found dead at a property in Bowhouse Road at about 6.40pm on Monday, August 22.
Thomas Hamilton (32), of Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, August 29 facing a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He made no plea and was released on bail. The case has been submitted for further examination.
Mark Connor (49) and Stewart Muircroft (41) appeared on petition in Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, August 26 both charged with murder, theft and fraud.
They too made no plea after appearing in private, but both were remanded in custody and are due to appear at court again in the coming days.
In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr West’s family said last week they were “absolutely devastated” by the death of the “much-loved father” who will be “sorely missed”.