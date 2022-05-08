Bo'ness offender pestered ex with 100 messages

Rachel Wallace, procurator fiscal depute, said: “She told him the relationship was over and asked him to no longer contact her. Over the next two days he contacted her in excess of 100 times.

"When police traced him he told them ‘this will be about the messages’.”

Paris sent over 100 messages via Facebook to his former partner

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said the couple had a “particularly turbulent” relationship.

"It was the number of messages that caused the annoyance – not what was in them. There was nothing threatening in them,” she added.