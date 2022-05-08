Bo'ness offender pestered ex with 100 messages

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Michael Paris (46) had pleaded guilty to sending over 100 messages to his former partner via Facebook between November 15 and November 16 last year at an address in Brooke Street, Grangemouth.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 11:38 am
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 11:39 am

Rachel Wallace, procurator fiscal depute, said: “She told him the relationship was over and asked him to no longer contact her. Over the next two days he contacted her in excess of 100 times.

"When police traced him he told them ‘this will be about the messages’.”

Paris sent over 100 messages via Facebook to his former partner

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said the couple had a “particularly turbulent” relationship.

"It was the number of messages that caused the annoyance – not what was in them. There was nothing threatening in them,” she added.

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Paris, Flat 2, 2 Matthew Steele Court, Bo’ness, to complete 135 hours unpaid work within 12 months and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to contact his former partner for two years.