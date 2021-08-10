Bo'ness offender chucked woman's bags out of house

Clarke Fleming (44) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner – throwing a woman’s belongings out of the door – at his 8 The Quarryknowes, Bo’ness home on April 5.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 11:27 am

The court heard the house in question had now been sold and Fleming had two previous convictions.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Fleming for six months to February 3, 2022 for his good behaviour.

Fleming threw the woman's bags out of a property in The Quarryknowes, Bo'ness

"If all goes well you will be fined,” added Sheriff Collins.

