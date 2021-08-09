Falkirk court hears teen tearaway has turned over a new leaf

Sean McBurnie (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a string of offences in the past – including stealing alcohol from Scotmid, Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge, and resisting police in Main Street, Bonnybridge, on December 22, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to struggling with police in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 4, 2020.

His most recent offence saw him breach his 7:00pm to 7:00am curfew in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth February 6 this year.

McBurnie stole alcohol from the Scotmid store in Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge

The court heard his current community pay order was not due to finish until December 2022.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said it was “early days” but things were looking positive for McBurnie, 67 to 74 Seaforth Road, Langlees.

He continued the case to September 30 for a further review of McBurnie’s community payback order.

