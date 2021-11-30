Bo'ness offender abused pharmacy staff

Christopher Teven (27), who was said to come from a family associated with crime, also attempted to make off with over £300 of cosmetics from another shop.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Teven pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at Lloyds Pharmacy, Main Street, Camelon, on November 19 last year and theft of cosmetics from Boots, Central Retail Park, Falkirk on November 11, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “It was 5.50pm and the accused was attending at Lloyds Pharmacy to collect his prescription. The pharmacy assistant advised him the shop was closing and he was too late to collect his prescription.

Teven behaved in a threatening manner at Lloyds Pharmacy in Main Street, Camelon

"He started banging on the door and proceeded to shout at her stating ‘you’re a stupid cow – I’m going to kick your head in’.”

The theft matter saw Teven steal goods totalling £312.96 – thankfully there was full recovery.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Teven had been out of prison for four months now and had managed to steer clear of trouble.

He added: “He is out of the family home – his family is pro-criminal.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC made Teven 12c Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next four months.

He deferred sentence on the theft matter for three months.

