Bo'ness offender fails to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court
A Bo’ness offender failed to show in court last week.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 4:53 pm
Iain Doyle (32) was due at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
He previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, acting in a racially aggravated manner towards a police officer at his 25e Thirlestane home, and causing fear and alarm, by repeatedly spitting in the cell area at Falkirk Police Station on August 24.
The court heard there was no criminal justice social work report available.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC issued a warrant for Doyle’s arrest.