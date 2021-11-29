Bo'ness offender fails to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court

A Bo’ness offender failed to show in court last week.

Iain Doyle (32) was due at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

He previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, acting in a racially aggravated manner towards a police officer at his 25e Thirlestane home, and causing fear and alarm, by repeatedly spitting in the cell area at Falkirk Police Station on August 24.

Doyle assaulted a police officer at an address in Thirlestane, Bo'ness

The court heard there was no criminal justice social work report available.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC issued a warrant for Doyle’s arrest.

