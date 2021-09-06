Stenhousemuir thug headbutted police vehicle and assaulted officer

Craig Mullen, 43, 91 Vale View, also behaved threateningly by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and repeatedly uttering threatening remarks and threats of violence in Majors Loan, Falkirk and at Falkirk Police Station on G on August 15, 2019.

Mullen then struggled with officers and repeatedly attempted to break free when being escorted to a police vehicle.

He also assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty and attempted to kick him on the body.

Craig Mullen, of Stenhousemuir, headbutted a police vehicle and assaulted an officer. Picture: Michael Gillen.

During an appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “The community payback order review hasn’t gone very well.

“He was remanded and pleaded guilty in July in relation to a petition matter, a Section 76 order sent to the fiscal’s office.

“It would make sense for the order to be revoked.”

Sheriff Eric Brown revoked the order and continued sentencing until October 7 for the outcome of other matters.

