Bo'ness Hill Climb moves into high gear this weekend

Around 70 historic racing cars from across the UK will be tackling Scotland's oldest permanent racetrack in Bo'ness this weekend as they follow in the path once raced by legendary Scottish drivers such as Sir Jackie Stewart and Jim Clark.

The two-day event takes place at Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness, on Saturday and Sunday and features racing from a range of legendary cars dating as far back as 1913 right through to the 1980s – with big names like Bugatti, Lotus, Bentley, Morgan, Aston Martin, Austin Healey, Porsche, Cooper and Triumph gracing the historic track.

Local drivers Scott Goodfellow and Gary Maxwell from Polmont will both be aiming for success this weekend on their home track.

Motoring enthusiasts will be gearing up for the Bo'ness Hill Climb

The Bo'ness Hill Climb was established in 1934 and racing regularly took place there – including British Championship meetings – attracting top drivers from across the UK, including Sir Stirling Moss, until the circuit sadly closed in 1966.

Fast forward to 2008 and a group of dedicated enthusiasts re-opened the racing track, with the help of Falkirk Council, and staged the first competition at Kinneil for over 40 years.

This year’s hill climb is being organised for the first time by Bo’ness Sporting Automobile Club (BSAC).

Vernon Williamson, BSAC chairman, said: "The event opens on Saturday at 9.30am for practice sessions with competition runs in the afternoon. This format is repeated on Sunday."

Sir Jackie Stewart OBE said: “Bo’ness has a great history of motorsport in Scotland and some of the greatest hill climb champions have performed at Bo’ness. My brother drove there, as did I, and we both thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I went along to the Bo’ness Hill Climb as a wee boy looking at people like Denis Poore and Ken Wharton performing up the hill. Happy memories and it’s wonderful the event has been brought back to Bo’ness.

"I hope everyone enjoys a very happy weekend of motorsport.”

Due to the event, Kinneil Museum will be closed for the weekend as well as part of Kinneil Estate.