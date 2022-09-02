News you can trust since 1845
From Cocteau Twins to Arab Strab - Falkirk's mighty musical legacy on display in Callendar House

Music fans are in for a real treat when a new exhibition featuring photographs and memorabilia from influential bands like The Cocteau Twins and Arab Strab goes on display in Callendar House.

By James Trimble
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:33 pm
Later this month the second floor gallery in the historic house will be home to Scene – a collection of items, photographs, and archive material to illustrate the lasting impact of music festivals held in the area in 1972.

The work of local musicians and writers, including The Cocteau Twins, The Next Big Thing, Gordon Legge, Arab Strap, and Martin C. Strong and their contributions to music are also represented in the exhibition, as are memorabilia from residents and new commentaries from Robin Guthrie and David Keenan.

Falkirk band Arab Strap, the combined talents of Malcolm Middleton and Aidan Moffat, will feature in the new exhibition

The exhibition launch takes place at 6pm on Friday, September 23 and features a talk on the Scottish music scene from Saints and Sinners author Chris Brickley and a performance from Falkirk musician, film maker and photographer Adam Stafford.

