Big fine and ban for Grangemouth drink driver
Steven Fraser (44) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving in Wilson Street, Grangemouth on October 24 last year.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 2:31 pm
He gave a reading of 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.
The court heard Fraser’s offence came to light when he was stopped by police and they smelled alcohol on his breath.
Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Fraser, 24 Wilson Street, Grangemouth, £1575 and banned him from driving for 13-and-a-half months.