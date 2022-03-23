Bainsford window breaker warned to be on best behaviour
Michael Muldoon (31) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.
By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:03 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:03 am
He admitted throwing items at a window of a house in St John’s Avenue, Falkirk, causing it to smash and kicking and damaging a door on November 3, 2020.
Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Muldoon, 62 Main Street, Bainsford, on a structured deferred sentence for three months with the condition he complete his hours of unpaid work and be of good behaviour over the period.