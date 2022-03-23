Bainsford window breaker warned to be on best behaviour

Michael Muldoon (31) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:03 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:03 am

He admitted throwing items at a window of a house in St John’s Avenue, Falkirk, causing it to smash and kicking and damaging a door on November 3, 2020.

Read More

Read More
Hunt is on for Hallglen driver who ignored ban then failed to show at court

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Muldoon, 62 Main Street, Bainsford, on a structured deferred sentence for three months with the condition he complete his hours of unpaid work and be of good behaviour over the period.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Muldoon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V