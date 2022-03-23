Bainsford window breaker warned to be on best behaviour

He admitted throwing items at a window of a house in St John’s Avenue, Falkirk, causing it to smash and kicking and damaging a door on November 3, 2020.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Muldoon, 62 Main Street, Bainsford, on a structured deferred sentence for three months with the condition he complete his hours of unpaid work and be of good behaviour over the period.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muldoon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.