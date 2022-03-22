Hunt is on for Hallglen driver who ignored ban then failed to show at court
Gordon Graham (46) must have known he was pushing things when he failed to show up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:13 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:13 pm
He had previously admitted driving while disqualified in Anderson Crescent, Shieldhill on July 25 last year – just the latest occasion he had driven while banned.
The court heard Graham, 5 Ettrick Court, Hallglen, had now committed his fourth driving while disqualified offence.
It was stated there was no explanation for his non appearance at court.
Sheriff Derek Livingston issued a warrant for Graham’s arrest.