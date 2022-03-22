Hunt is on for Hallglen driver who ignored ban then failed to show at court

He had previously admitted driving while disqualified in Anderson Crescent, Shieldhill on July 25 last year – just the latest occasion he had driven while banned.

The court heard Graham, 5 Ettrick Court, Hallglen, had now committed his fourth driving while disqualified offence.

Graham failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated there was no explanation for his non appearance at court.

Sheriff Derek Livingston issued a warrant for Graham’s arrest.

