House arrest for 'low blood sugar' Larbert offender

Connor Swanston (22) was also said to be “frightened for his safety” at this time.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Swanston had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 3 and September 26, 2020.

Earlier in the year Swanston was said to have blamed his offending behaviour on “hypos” – also called hypoglycaemia – where the level of sugar or glucose in your blood drops too low. The condition is associated with diabetes.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swanston behaved in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

At the time Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m not particularly impressed about hypos being the cause of his offending.”

He placed Swanston, who was then living in Larbert, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to Thursday, July 28 for him to be of good behaviour in that time.

However, on Thursday, Sheriff Livingston said: “It’s not a very good structured deferred sentence report.”

Defence solicitor Billy Hendry said Swanston, “without going into too much detail”, was actually “frightened for his safety at this period of time”.

Sheriff Livingston made Swanston, now living at an address in Tamfourhill, subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next six months.