Bainsford offender lost it when ex mentioned his dead dad

After the woman made reference to his dad, John Maciver (46) then “lunged” at her and pushed her out of his house.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday. Maciver had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner towards his ex partner at his 11 Buchan Avenue, Bainsford home.

The court heard the relationship between Maciver and the complainer had ended with no chance of a reconciliation.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “They had been living together for four years and split up in January. There was a dispute over money and at that time there was also a dispute over the fact she had not moved her belongings out of the property.

"She attended at the accused’s address to collect some belongings. An argument then developed about the outstanding issues and, during the course of the argument, the accused began to shout and call her names.

"The complainer then told him he was like his dad – it was a reference to his dad taking his own life when the accused was young. He lunged towards her, shouting at her to get out.

"She then left and went to her car, where there was a struggle between them. The police were contacted and he said he was shouting at her because she was refusing to leave – he said ‘I pushed her just to get her over the threshold’.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston wondered aloud why no charges had been brought against the complainer for her abusive comments and refusal to leave Maciver’s house.

It was stated Maciver’s ex partner made the reference to his father just six days after the anniversary of this death and, as a result, Maciver “completely lost his temper and pushed her out of the house”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston admonished Maciver and found it unnecessary to make a non-harassment order in this case.