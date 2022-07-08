Grangemouth offender said he was 'bang out of order' for spitting on his mum

Joseph Hamilton (22) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted the assaults and threatening behaviour offence he carried out at an address in Icehouse Brae, Laurieston on May 30.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused became angry and started shouting and swearing. His father tried to calm him down but he began shouting ‘come on, hit me’, stretching his arms out in a threatening manner.

"He father started to get up and the accused pushed him back down onto the sofa. His mother then asked him to leave and he spat in her face. He continued to shout and swear, making threats he would stab people.

Hamilton told officers he was "bang out of order" for what he had done

"He said ‘I’m going to kill you then kill myself’ and went to the kitchen and picked up a knife.”

Hamilton was arrested and told officers “I’m sorry – I was bang out of order, I apologise for what I’ve done”.

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, said Hamilton came from a “quite a dysfunctional family” and had managed to stay clear of trouble since 2019.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “His behaviour is really unacceptable. I accept he does have learning difficulties, but there comes a point where the court has to take strong action.”