Bainsford man's threatening behaviour while on bail
Andrew Scott (47) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving a threatening manner at his home on April 10.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 4:55 pm
He also admitted breaching his bail by having contact with a woman he was not supposed to between December 8 and December 9 last year and on January 12 this year at his home address.
The court heard there were no reports available.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Scott, 181 David’s Loan, Bainsford, until December 23, for reports.