Bainsford man's threatening behaviour while on bail

He also admitted breaching his bail by having contact with a woman he was not supposed to between December 8 and December 9 last year and on January 12 this year at his home address.

The court heard there were no reports available.

Scott behaved in a threatening manner at an address in David's Loan, Bainsford

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Scott, 181 David’s Loan, Bainsford, until December 23, for reports.

