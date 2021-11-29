Bainsford man's threatening behaviour while on bail

Andrew Scott (47) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving a threatening manner at his home on April 10.

He also admitted breaching his bail by having contact with a woman he was not supposed to between December 8 and December 9 last year and on January 12 this year at his home address.

The court heard there were no reports available.

Scott behaved in a threatening manner at an address in David's Loan, Bainsford

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Scott, 181 David’s Loan, Bainsford, until December 23, for reports.

