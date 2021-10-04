Teenager breached curfew when police came calling in Grangemouth

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “There is some progress with the order but the court wants to see more progress made.”

He deferred sentence on McBurnie, Seaforth House, Seaforth Road, Langlees, for three months to December 30 to allow a further review of his community payback order to take place.

McBurnie failed to appear at the door of the premises in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth when Police came calling

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.