Teenager breached curfew when police came calling in Grangemouth

Sean McBurnie (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his 7pm to 7am curfew by failing to answer his door to police in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on February 6.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 4th October 2021, 3:39 pm
Updated Monday, 4th October 2021, 4:12 pm

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “There is some progress with the order but the court wants to see more progress made.”

Read More

Read More
Jail for Grangemouth offender's night of idiocy fuelled by alcohol'

He deferred sentence on McBurnie, Seaforth House, Seaforth Road, Langlees, for three months to December 30 to allow a further review of his community payback order to take place.

McBurnie failed to appear at the door of the premises in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth when Police came calling

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V