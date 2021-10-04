Teenager breached curfew when police came calling in Grangemouth
Sean McBurnie (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his 7pm to 7am curfew by failing to answer his door to police in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on February 6.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 3:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th October 2021, 4:12 pm
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “There is some progress with the order but the court wants to see more progress made.”
He deferred sentence on McBurnie, Seaforth House, Seaforth Road, Langlees, for three months to December 30 to allow a further review of his community payback order to take place.