Bainsford Irn Bru can chucking hammer man manages to steer clear of trouble

Connor Smith, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in David’s Loan, Bainsford, on August 13 last year.

At a previous appearance it was stated Smith, who was said to be hard of hearing, had wandered into an argument then took up arms – a can of Irn Bru and a hammer – against the man who he thought was “starting on” his pal.

Smith was said to have difficulties in social situations due to his hearing impairment, but he had no trouble getting his point across to the man involved in an argument with his friend.

Smith threw an Irn Bru can at a car during the incident (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

At the time procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “It was 10.20am and the witness was outside his property carrying out repairs to his vehicle. He then had an argument with a neighbour in relation to another matter.

"The accused then stopped on the path and said ‘Are you starting on my pal?’ – he said it three times then stepped towards him and threatened to slash him. The

accused then left the location, but was later seen at the window of a flat, continuing to threaten the witness.

"He threw an Irn Bru can from the window, which struck the front of the witness’s vehicle, causing minor scuff marks. The accused then came out of the property and stood near the witness.

"He picked up a hammer – one of the witness’s tools – and threatened to hit him with it. Police attended and the accused was traced at this home address.”

Last year Sheriff Alison Michie placed Smith, 51 Seaforth Road, Bainsford, on a structured deferred sentence for six months for him to be of good behaviour in that time and called for a review order in three months.

Last Thursday she noted Smith’s engagement with the order had not been “particularly good”, but his record of offending was “very limited”.