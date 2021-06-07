Bad tempered beggar tells Camelon shop staff 'you better watch your windows'

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “It was 5pm and witnesses were on duty in the Spar store. At that time the accused was begging directly outside the shop, harassing customers as they entered and left the shop.

"He then entered the shop and asked the witness if he could sit at the front door. She told him he could not because she was aware he was begging. He replied ‘it’s a free country – I can sit where I want to sit’.

"She politely asked the accused to move away and he became aggressive, shouting ‘I know my effing rights and I will do what I effing want’. The accused continued tio shout and swear at the witnesses and police were called.

Pitcairn threatened to damage property at the Spar store in Main Street, Camelon

"The accused entered the Spar and continued to shout at the witnesses while there were customers in the shop who overheard his shouting and swearing. He said ‘you better watch your windows’ before leaving the shop.”

When he was later interview by police Pitcairn said he was “so, so sorry”.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He used to beg outside my office and not once did he give me any difficulties. He is someone who is trying his best to live a wee bit better.”