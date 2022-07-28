Arrest warrant for Bonnybridge offender who tried to gain entry to woman's home

Craig Stirling (47) was apparently under the influence of something when he showed up at the woman’s home.

When he placed a cigarette in his mouth she thought he was looking for a light for it and told him she did not have one.

Stirling failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to being found in the curtilage of a property, attempting to gain entry to the premises – to the fear and alarm of the female resident – in Hogan Place, Dennyloanhead on February 27 last year.

At an earlier court appearance in May it was stated Stirling “stood there staring at her and didn’t speak. He then placed a cigarette in his mouth. She told him she didn’t have a lighter if that’s why he was there.”

On that occasion Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Stirling, who pleaded guilty to the offence on the day of his trial, accepted it would have been a frightening experience for the woman and her children and had no idea why he did what he did.

Back in May, Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Stirling, 11 Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, to play the woman £250 and fined him £180 to be paid at a rate of £10 per week.