Offender on final warning fails to show at Falkirk court

At an earlier court appearance it was stated he was asked to leave the pub because he was not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and police officers attended to escort him from the premises.

A witness, who had been working at the pub, left the premises and McKie, who was hanging around outside drinking Buckfast, became abusive towards her, calling her a grass.

Another witness came out of the Ellwyn and McKie threatened him, saying he would bottle him and made racially offensive remarks towards him.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKie behaved in a threatening manner at the Ellwyn, Newlands Road, Grangemouth

At the time McKie was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and told to complete 150 hours unpaid work in that time. He was also banned from entering the Ellwyn for two years.

Earlier in the year Sheriff Derek Livingston warned McKie, 300 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, he had to do his unpaid work at a quicker rate than he had been doing it.

A community payback order review was set for Thursday, July 28 to see how McKie was progressing – but he subsequently failed to show up.

On Thursday, Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He is on his final warning, but he seems to have bucked up his ideas.”