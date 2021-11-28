Arrest made after body discovered in Forth Valley area
Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a property in the early hours of the morning.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 5:05 pm
Updated
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 5:06 pm
Officers were called to investigate reports of a body found at a premises in Cultenhove Crescent, St Ninians, near Stirling, at around 5am today.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were still at the scene and inquiries into the woman’s death were ongoing. They confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the death.