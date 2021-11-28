Arrest made after body discovered in Forth Valley area

Officers were called to investigate reports of a body found at a premises in Cultenhove Crescent, St Ninians, near Stirling, at around 5am today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were still at the scene and inquiries into the woman’s death were ongoing. They confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the death.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman's death in Cultenhove Crescent, St Ninians

