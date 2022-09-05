News you can trust since 1845
Airth offender awaits his fate in custody

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Reid (33) had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in High Street, Airth on December 20 last year.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:24 pm

The court heard Reid was fully committed in custody for another matter.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he needed to see what happened with the other offences Reid, 21 High Stree , Airth, was due to appear for.

He deferred sentence until October 27 to await the outcome of other matters.