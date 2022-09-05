Airth offender awaits his fate in custody
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Reid (33) had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in High Street, Airth on December 20 last year.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:24 pm
The court heard Reid was fully committed in custody for another matter.
Sheriff Derek Livingston said he needed to see what happened with the other offences Reid, 21 High Stree , Airth, was due to appear for.
He deferred sentence until October 27 to await the outcome of other matters.