Stenhousemuir offender caught in caravan with a grand of cocaine and rifle

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor Ward (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug cocaine and an air rifle without a certificate in the caravan in Abbots Road, Falkirk on May 14, 2019.

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “Police received information the occupants of the caravan were in possession of firearms and drugs. Officers found an air rifle and a bag containing white powder – 30 grams of cocaine with a street value of £1200."

Ward appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard Ward had previous convictions for traffic offences.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “The amount in question is not high value, but it’s certainly not low value.”