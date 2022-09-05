Stenhousemuir offender caught in caravan with a grand of cocaine and rifle
An offender was caught with £1200 worth of cocaine and an air rifle he did not have a licence for when police searched the caravan he was staying in.
Conor Ward (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug cocaine and an air rifle without a certificate in the caravan in Abbots Road, Falkirk on May 14, 2019.
Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “Police received information the occupants of the caravan were in possession of firearms and drugs. Officers found an air rifle and a bag containing white powder – 30 grams of cocaine with a street value of £1200."
Most Popular
The court heard Ward had previous convictions for traffic offences.
Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “The amount in question is not high value, but it’s certainly not low value.”
He ordered War, 121 McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir, to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and fined him £750 to be paid at £100 per fortnight.