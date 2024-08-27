Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jurors who had to watch disturbing videos of a bodybuilder repeatedly raping a 23 year old woman have been offered free counselling.

John Allan, 28, has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month after being found guilty of horrific crimes following a four day trial at the High Court in Stirling.

Unemployed Allan, of Denny, was found guilty of rape, assault, and statutory breach of the peace, and filming the woman during sexual acts without her consent – a charge of voyeurism.

He also tried to carjack the woman, who stayed in his flat for several months, after lying in wait for her outside her place of work.

Allen was found guilty after trial at the High Court in Stirling. Pic: Google Maps

A jury was shown two “distressing” videos, one seven minutes long, of Allen raping the woman where she could be heard screaming.Allen also insisted she had over all her wages to him, controlled her finances, forced her to stop using contraception and tried to force her to have IVF.He also locked her own clothes in a cupboard and drilled it shut, bought her clothes she was “allowed” to wear, prevented her from wearing make-up, and never allowed her to wear a bra.Allen also punched her, hit her and left her with bruises and an injury to her jaw, dragged her up the stairs of his flat and raped her one day as she was heading off to work, and cut his own leg and sent her pictures of the injury saying it was “all because of her”.

She left him following an incident where she returned from work late and he attacked her, stamping on her face.She told the High Court in Stirling: “I thought, 'I'm going to die if I stay here'.”However, a few days later, in what the jury was told was a “very disturbing and sinister late-night event”, Allen got into the passenger seat of her car when she went out to move it, near her work in Falkirk town centre. The woman said she initially didn't even know who it was who was trying to “hijack” her.

She said: “He had his face covered. He told me to put the car in reverse and 'f*****g drive'.”

She did as she was told, but Allen then tried to grab the steering wheel and drive the car into a primary school building.

The court heard the woman parked and ran back into the restaurant where she worked, “chalk white”, and her manager called police.

Officers found him lying down hiding on the back seat of the woman's vehicle.

Police had to pull him out of the car to arrest him. The videos which eventually helped convict him were found on his mobile phone.Allen had denied the charges and claimed the sexual acts were consensual.Of the videos, he insisted his victim had simply been “playing the bad girl, naughty girl stereotype” and she had always agreed to the sexual acts.

He said he had never beaten her, assaulted her, or stamped on her head. He said: “Her consent was always vital because of the extreme nature of it.

“The more wrong it seemed, the more fun it seemed. That's all part of the fun and games.”He was also found guilty of raping and attempting to rape another former partner, then 20, in Denny in 2016.Judge Fiona Tait deferred sentence for reports until September 27 at the High Court in Edinburgh.She revoked bail, placed Allen on the sex offenders register, and remanded him to prison.Defence counsel Patricia Baillie reserved mitigation.Thanking jurors, Judge Tait said she was “very aware” of the distressing nature of the videos they'd had to watch, and said counselling assistance would be available at no cost to any juror who wanted it.