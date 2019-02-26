Changing Places campaign success celebrated at Holyrood

The success of the Changing Places campaign, which aims to secure more purpose-built toilets in public areas for people with complex care needs, has been celebrated in Holyrood.

A special reception was hosted by Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald in conjunction with the charity Promoting a More Inclusive Society (PAMIS).

Guest speakers were PAMIS CEO, Jenny Miller, Changing Places campaigner and carer, Jenny Whinnet, Dr Stephen Breslin from Glasgow Science Centre and Helen Monaghan of the National Galleries of Scotland.

Christina McKelvie MSP, Scottish Government Minister for Older People and Equalities, also announced funding of £45,000 at the event to support the purchase of a second mobile changing places toilet – known as a Pamiloo.

Welcoming the funding Mr MacDonald said: “I was delighted to be able to host this event and it was great to see many of my colleagues from across the Chamber come along to listen to the speakers and get a feel for what the Changing Places campaign has achieved so far, and what steps can be taken to make further improvements to toilet facilities for disabled people.

“One thing that came across from the speakers at the event, and from the stories I heard from those attending, was that although there are many achievements from this campaign, not least the inclusion of Changing Place toilets in both Grangemouth Sports Complex and the Mariner Centre as a result of investment from Falkirk Council through Falkirk Community Trust, there are still improvements to be made.

“Having been involved in the discussions around the Changing Places campaign for some time, along with my colleague Michael Matheson MSP, it is great to see the journey the campaign has taken.

“For many it has been a long road to seeing change come about, but I’m glad to see that change is happening, and improvements are being made – and I look forward to working to make further improvements with PAMIS and the Changing Places campaign going forward.”

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson also welcomed the new Pamiloo funding.

“This mobile Changing Places toilet will help provide facilities for disabled children and adults with complex needs at more events across the country,” he said.

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on whether building standards should be changed to ensure that certain types of larger new buildings are required to include Changing Places facilities. To have your say visit https://consult.gov.scot/building-standards/changing-places-toilets/