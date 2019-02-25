California drink driver caught with cocaine by police in Shieldhill

Rikki Brown (33) admitted drink driving – he was two times over the legal limit – in Shieldhill Main Street on December 28 last year.

On being breath tested by officers Brown, 8 California Terrace, California, gave a reading of 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal drink driving limit is 22 microgrammes.

Police who stopped him also discovered a quantity of cocaine in the vehicle.

You may also be interested in:

Man jailed after threatening police in standoff

Grangemouth flaring expected: Here’s everything you need to know

Brown also pled guilty to possessing the class A drug on the same date.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sheriff Craig Caldwell banned Brown from driving for 12 months and fined him £500 – ordering him to pay it back at a rate of £25 per week.