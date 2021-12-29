Caution advised for Falkirk motorists following incident at M80 junction
A road traffic incident at a junction on the M80 motorway near Bonnybridge has led to restrictions and a warning to motorists from Traffic Scotland this morning.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 9:50 am
The incident, which happened just after 9am, has led to lane restrictions.
A Traffic Scotland spokesperson stated: “An accident on the M80 at junction 7 (Haggs) has ocurred between slip roads. This means lane three of three on the M80 southbound junction at 6A Castlecary is currently restricted.
"We advise road users to approach with caution.”