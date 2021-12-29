Caution advised for Falkirk motorists following incident at M80 junction

A road traffic incident at a junction on the M80 motorway near Bonnybridge has led to restrictions and a warning to motorists from Traffic Scotland this morning.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 9:50 am

The incident, which happened just after 9am, has led to lane restrictions.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson stated: “An accident on the M80 at junction 7 (Haggs) has ocurred between slip roads. This means lane three of three on the M80 southbound junction at 6A Castlecary is currently restricted.

"We advise road users to approach with caution.”

The incident happened this morning on the M80
