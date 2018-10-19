Falkirk sees a dip in youth unemployment from last year

The latest figures from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) show the number of young people aged 18 to 24 claiming unemployment benefit has dropped since this time last year.

As of July there were 635 young people signing on in the Falkirk area, a decrease of 65 since July 2017, and 2985 people in total, which is 705 fewer than that period last year.

The figures also show a decrease of 530 unemployed young people and 1047 unemployed people in Falkirk since 2010.

According to the Scottish Government unemployment is at its lowest level since the 1970s. National figures show the employment level in Scotland has risen by 198,000 since 2010 to around 2.64 million this year and there are 83,000 more women in work now – 1.27 million – than there were eight years ago.

Scottish works and pensions secretary Esther McVey said: “This month’s figures show youth unemployment has fallen to a new record low, showing our welfare reforms are working and giving young people a better future. We want to open up new career opportunities.”