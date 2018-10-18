New stores for Carron Co-op car park

Shoppers will have a new supermarket from next year – in the car park of the current Carron Co-op.

Store bosses revealed yesterday (Wednesday) that they will close the store, which has operated on the site next to Ronades Road for around 30 years, when the new, smaller building is complete.

Construction began last week on the two new retail units – one for the Co-op and the other for a pharmacy.

Developers have closed off a section of the car park to allow the work to take place.

The units are expected to open late summer 2019.

However, a decision on what will happen to the current site is yet to be made.

A spokesman for the supermarket said: “It is the Co-op’s ambition to be at the heart of local life and a real asset locally.

“We are committed to serving the local community, and creating a new, viable and sustainable food store to serve customers in the community.

“This represents an inward investment of more than £600,000 by the Co-op. The developer is also creating a new pharmacy, to be operated by Well Pharmacy.”

The current store will stop trading once the development is complete.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We understand the Co-op are considering options for the site.

“A planning application was approved for a couple of shop units on the site recently and we understand that works on these may now have commenced.

“We also have some preliminary discussions due to take place with a developer for the remainder of the site.”