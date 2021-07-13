Boy, 8, in hospital after being hit by van in Denny street
An eight-year-old boy was hospitalised after being involved in a collision with a van in a Denny street.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:58 am
The child was injured in the town’s Dryburgh Avenue last night (Monday).
Emergency services raced to the scene to transfer the boy to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment.
Confirming the incident, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Dryburgh Avenue, Denny, around 6.10pm on Monday, July 12 following a crash involving a van and an eight-year-old pedestrian.”