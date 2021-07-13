Boy, 8, in hospital after being hit by van in Denny street

An eight-year-old boy was hospitalised after being involved in a collision with a van in a Denny street.

By Jonathon Reilly
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:58 am
Emergency services responded to an incident in Dryburgh Avenue, Denny in which an eight-year-old boy was hit by a van on Monday night. Picture: Michael Gillen.
The child was injured in the town’s Dryburgh Avenue last night (Monday).

Emergency services raced to the scene to transfer the boy to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment.

Confirming the incident, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Dryburgh Avenue, Denny, around 6.10pm on Monday, July 12 following a crash involving a van and an eight-year-old pedestrian.”

