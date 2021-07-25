Bonnybridge man who disappeared from home found 'safe and well'
A search for a missing Bonnybridge man has been called off after he was found “safe and well”.
The disappearance of David Nelson earlier this week sparked an appeal for information by police.
The 47-year-old had last been seen on Thursday afternoon at his home address in Highland Dykes Crescent.
However, David has since been found.
Forth Valley Police tweeted: “We are pleased to confirm that David Nelson, reported missing from Bonnybridge, has been traced safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”