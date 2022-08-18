Falkirk crime: Police appeal for help to trace males suspected of relay theft of vehicles in area

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows reports of four males acting suspiciously in the Lionthorn area.

About 2am last Saturday, August 13, CCTV footage obtained from a ring doorbell shows the males at two separate addresses.

Police said these males are suspected of attempting to commit relay theft of motor vehicles.

Police say criminals are using a technique called 'relay theft'.

Relay theft is when groups of thieves break into cars which have keyless entry systems, using equipment to capture signals emitted by certain keys.

One offender stands by the car with a transmitter whilst another attempts to pick up a signal using another device near to the front door of a house. The signal is relayed to the transmitter at the vehicle, causing it to think the key is near to vehicle. The offenders can then start and drive away with the vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “We would ask anyone who may have private CCTV, ring doorbells or dashcam footage that they think would assist the enquiry to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 and quote reference number 2734 of August 13 or ask to speak with PC Joyce C295 at the Falkirk Community Policing Team.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.