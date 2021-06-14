Biker (21) dies after road traffic collision in Forth Valley area

Liam Lacon (21), from Fallin, died in Glasgow’s Queen Elzabeth University Hospital on Saturday, June 12 after sustaining critical injuries a week earlier.

The incident happened at 12.15pm on Saturday, June 5 at the crossroads of Roman Road and Cadgers Loan just outside the village of Plean.

Mr Lacon was the rider of a white and black Yamaha motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police attended the collision which happened near the village of Plean

Sergeant David Marr, of Forth Valley Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Mr Lacon's family at this difficult time. Enquiries are continuing to find out the full circumstances of what happened and I would appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to us to get in touch."

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1663 of Saturday, June 5.

