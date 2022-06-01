Appeal for witnesses following Denny crash involving police vehicle

Road policing officers are appealing for information following the smash which happened on the A883, Denny, at 7.15pm on Tuesday, May 31.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A marked police car, with blue lights and siren activated, was travelling west on the A883 between the Checkbar and

Hertbertshire roundabouts, near the entrance to Denny cemetery, when a grey Audi Q3 pulled to the side to let it pass.

Police are now looking for witnesses to the crash

"As the police vehicle passed the Audi, two oncoming vehicles stopped – a grey Vauxhall Zafira and an unknown vehicle. As they stopped, a silver Vauxhall Meriva then collided with the rear of the Zafira.

“The driver of the Zafira, a 35-year-old woman, was not injured. The front seat passenger, a 36-year-old man, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment. Three children, aged 13, seven, and three were not injured.

"The driver of the Vauxhall Meriva, a 68-year-old man, was notinjured and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with careless driving. His passenger, a 36-year-old man, was treated for a minor injury at the scene."

The road was closed while crash investigation work was carried out and re-opened around 10.25pm

Road policing Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “We are appealing to anyone with information or dash-cam that can assist. We would also like to make sure the occupants of the car that stopped in front of the Zafira were not injured."