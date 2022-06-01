Maddiston thug booted police officer in abdomen

Peter Heeps (50) could not understand why police appeared at his house and things turned really nasty when they tried to put handcuffs on him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Heeps had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly uttering threats of violence towards police officers – at his 12 St Catherine, Maddiston home on March 24 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said: “It was 6pm and police officers attended at the address. The accused appeared at the window, acting in an aggressive manner, before answering the door.

Heeps struggled with police officers when they tried to take him into custody

"Officers put on one handcuff on him and the accused then began to flail his other arm around, attempting to pull away from the handcuffs and officers. They tried to get him into a police vehicle and he kicked out with is legs, striking an officer to his abdomen.”

Murray Aikten, defence solicitor, said: “He’s now 50 years of age and, clearly, he should know better. I had not done anything wrong - that was the point he was trying to make.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Heeps said he “felt terrible” for what he had done because he holds the police in such “high regard”.