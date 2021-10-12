Appeal for information to trace owner of dog found in Falkirk area
Police are appealing for information to locate the owner of a dog found in Falkirk district.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 4:32 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:01 pm
The black and white pooch, thought to be a Border Collie, was discovered on Saturday, October 9.
Police are hopeful members of the public will be able to assist in finding its owner or by sharing the appeal.
A tweet posted by Falkirk Police read: “Forth Valley Police Officers are looking to trace the owner of this dog found in Falkirk area 9th October.
“Any info please contact 101 ref PS-20211009-2867.”