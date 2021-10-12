Appeal for information to trace owner of dog found in Falkirk area

The black and white pooch, thought to be a Border Collie, was discovered on Saturday, October 9.

Police are hopeful members of the public will be able to assist in finding its owner or by sharing the appeal.

Forth Valley Police Division is trying to trace the owner of this dog after the pet was found in Falkirk on Saturday.

A tweet posted by Falkirk Police read: “Forth Valley Police Officers are looking to trace the owner of this dog found in Falkirk area 9th October.

“Any info please contact 101 ref PS-20211009-2867.”

