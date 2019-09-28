Thomas Cook workers could gain up to 90 days’ pay says union

Unite the Union is offering potentially valuable legal advice for former Thomas Cook employees at a drop-in advice and support session on Monday.

Besides Unite, the session will be attended by trade union solicitors and the Scottish Government’s Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) to provide legal advice and employment support.

The union has made it clear the event is open to both union and non-union members.

It says workers may have an entitlement to a redundancy payment, and be able to claim for a failure by the employers to carry out collective redundancy consultation.

A spokesperson said: “This can have a value of up to 90 days’ pay, and our lawyers will be able to complete the paperwork with you on the day and, unlike no-win-no-fee solicitors, Unite members who use our legal services keep 100 per cent of any award.”

The meeting is on Monday at John Smith House, 145 West Regent Street, Glasgow, G2 4RZ.