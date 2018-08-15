Pictures: Fun at the Big Picnic before rains causes early cancellation

The people of Falkirk enjoyed a fun morning at the third annual Big Helix Picnic on Sunday, August 12, but miserable weather forced an early end to the event.

There was plenty of entertainment for all the family but proceedings were cut short at 2.30pm with rain causing too many issues.

Picture by Roberto Cavieres

One of the activities that was enjoyed by children was the Wild About Scotland bus which allowed them to learn about the native wildlife of Scotland.

You might also be interested in:

[https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/news/transport/here-are-all-the-changes-to-falkirk-s-bus-services-from-august-20-1-4784452|Here are all the changes to Falkirk’s bus services from August 20|Click here for full story}

New Domino’s delivers jobs in Grangemouth

Council commits to creating new HQ in Falkirk town centre

The shelter of the bus helped drive people in and the engaging activities kept the children interested.

And not many were put off by the weather when it came to the sporting activities with children enjoying sports such as football.

Unfortunately, some bands had to cancel their performances at the live stage including Falkirk rock band The Highway Five.

Project Theatre, a community theatre arts charity in the Falkirk area, was also set to perform but unable to because of the weather.

The rain cut the day short but those in attendance before the early finish were able to enjoy the entertainment the organisers worked hard to provide.